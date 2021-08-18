Local Teen Shares Why He Enjoys Attending the Muskingum County Fair

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Fair is underway at the fairgrounds. After a soggy start to the day as the remnants of former Tropical Storm Fred moved through the area, sunshine and funtimes prevailed this afternoon.

At the fair, a big draw is the rides, the food, and the pageantry. Locals attending this year’s fair are especially excited since the Muskingum County fair was canceled due to the coronavirus last year. Caleb Scott, a local youth, is happy to be back after being cooped up inside last year and attend the fair with his friends.

“I look forward to coming to the fair every year because I do hogs, and it’s fun hanging out with all my friends, oh and especially this year after getting done with quarantine,” Caleb Scott, a fair attendee stated.

Caleb Scott raised and is presenting his 243lb hog on Friday, but despite being a presenter at the fair, he still comes everyday to ride the rides, his favorite of course, being the most treacherous one. 

“I got a hog that we’ve raised all year, and we show it when we do showmanship, and we are selling it on Friday… Yeah, I’m looking forward to sale day and I really like The Zipper,” Scott said.

For a complete schedule of all the fun activities happening at the fair throughout the end of the week you can find more information on the Muskingum County Fair’s website or Facebook page. 

