Irvin scheduled to start for Athletics at White Sox

Sports
Associated Press35

Oakland Athletics (68-52, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (70-50, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (8-11, 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.26 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -189, Athletics +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Oakland will square off on Wednesday.

The White Sox are 41-22 in home games in 2020. Chicago has slugged .420 this season. Eloy Jimenez leads the team with a mark of .662.

The Athletics are 34-27 on the road. Oakland has a collective .236 this season, led by Starling Marte with an average of .316.

The White Sox won the last meeting 9-0. Reynaldo Lopez secured his second victory and Jake Lamb went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Chris Bassitt took his fourth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 47 extra base hits and is batting .255.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 79 RBIs and is batting .281.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .272 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Leury Garcia: (concussion), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Chad Pinder: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

