Blue Devils Ready for the Wildcats

Last season Zanesville and Newark’s annual rivalry game got pushed further into the season which was shortened due to Covid-19.

The Blue Devils beat Newark 28-6 on their way to a 7-4 record. This season the game is back in its rightful place as the first game for the Blue Devils.

Coach Chad Grandstaff said it’s a rivalry that has been going on for over 100 years. It’s a game he’s played in and his coaches and is something they work all off-season to take part in.

“We work all off season for week 1 to think about we’re playing Newark and those type of things. It’s kind of like the focus in the off-season, so our kids, our community our school, we all get excited to play Newark and we expect a great game,” said Grandstaff.

Grandstaff said in the off-season they did a lot of leadership training with the players and he’s excited about their hard work, physical play and speed. They also can’t wait to welcome back a full crowd, which was also kept away last season because of the pandemic.

“Last year fans couldn’t really come. This year season ticket sales are through the roof. So I know it’s going to be a packed house and people excited, so it’s going to be fun to get out here on a Friday night.”

If you can’t make it to Sulsberger for the game you can listen to it live on AM 1240. Kick off is set for 7pm. Garrett Young will have the play-by-play. He’ll be joined by Nate Seekatz.