Bishops Kick Off Season with East

Rosecrans High School football returned to 11 man play last season. The Bishops spent the previous season playing 8-man football.

They finished last season with a 1-9 record. But, the Bishops are back and ready to take those loses and make them wins. Sciotoville East will be the first challenge. Head Coach Chris Zemba described his team as resilient.

“They’re willing to work and willing to learn,” said Zemba.

Senior Tailback and Outside Linebacker Rex Hankinson said he believes the team’s small numbers are beneficial.

“All of us our close together. It doesn’t really feel like there is a big differentiation between seniors and freshman. I feel like we’re intertwined. I feel like that gives us a closer bond,” explained Hankinson.

Zemba has high expectations for his team’s performance Friday night and knows the community should as well. He said a big difference this season is their ability to teach the players.

“We’re going to come out ready. I guarantee you that. We’ve had two really good scrimmages this year. We’ve done a really good job surrounding the team with good people. We have great coaches and a great strength and conditioning staff,” said Zemba.

Zemba said they’ll need to contain East’s quarterback if they want to win, saying he’s a fast player. East finished last season with a 3-4 record.

If you can’t make it to the Bishops game in person or want to see it again, you can watch it Saturday morning at 10am on WHIZ-TV.