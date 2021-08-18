Updated on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: AM Rain Likely. PM Scattered Showers/Storm. Warm & Muggy. High 82°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Thunder. Areas of Fog Possible. Warm & Muggy. Low 68°

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. High 82°

DISCUSSION:

Rain will be likely early this morning through the mid to late morning, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moves through the region. Scattered shower and isolated storm chances will move in for the afternoon into the evening. It will be warm and muggy throughout the day, as highs climb into the lower 80s this afternoon.

Scattered showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder will linger into the overnight. Otherwise, skies will be mainly cloudy, along with some areas of fog possible. It will be warm and muggy as well, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 tonight.

Scattered showers and a few storms will return to the region, mainly during the afternoon into the evening on Thursday. It will be another warm and muggy day, with highs climbing into the lower 80s Thursday afternoon.

Rain chances will be slight on Friday into the day on Saturday, with highs climbing back into the mid 80s. Rain chances will be a little higher on Sunday, with highs back into the mid to upper 80s. Muggy conditions will continue as we end the work week into the weekend.

As we head into the new work week, rain chances will be very slight. Heat will increase, as highs will top off in the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Have a Great Wednesday!

