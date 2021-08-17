Thorns goalkeeper Franch traded to KC NWSL

Associated Press17

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns have traded goalkeeper Adrianna Franch to KC NWSL in exchange for goalkeeper Abby Smith and $150,000 in allocation money.

Franch had been with the Thorns since the 2016 season, appearing in 65 matches with 198 saves and 26 shutouts.

Franch was on the U.S. national team roster for the 2019 Women’s World Cup and more recently the Tokyo Olympics. She started in the bronze medal match against Australia after goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was injured.

A native of Salina, Kansas, Franch was the NWSL’s Goalkeeper of the Year in both 2017 and 2018.

Smith has been in the league since 2016, playing for the Boston Breakers and the Utah Royals before Kansas City. She has played in 44 regular-season games.

Avatar
Associated Press

