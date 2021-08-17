State Approves Funds for Locks and Dams on the Muskingum River

State Senator Tim Schaffer Monday announced the state’s Controlling Board approved over 1.3 million dollars for professional engineering services along the Locks and Dams of the Muskingum River.

Schaffer says the Muskingum River and surrounding State Park draws thousands of campers and boaters each year in addition to its function as a major transportation route through the area.

He added these locks and dams must be well maintained for the safety and security of the region.