Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-240
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+195
|at COLORADO
|-115
|San
|Diego
|+100
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-164
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+146
|Atlanta
|-194
|at
|MIAMI
|+165
|Milwaukee
|-117
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+100
|Philadelphia
|-125
|at
|ARIZONA
|+105
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-300
|Pittsburgh
|+235
|American League
|at MINNESOTA
|-130
|Cleveland
|+110
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-113
|Boston
|-103
|L.A. Angels
|-152
|at
|DETROIT
|+133
|at TAMPA BAY
|-334
|Baltimore
|+260
|Seattle
|-162
|at
|TEXAS
|+144
|Houston
|-185
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+161
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-181
|Oakland
|+157
|Interleague
|Toronto
|-179
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+156
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Please follow and like us: