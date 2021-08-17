Sports Betting Line

National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -240 Chicago Cubs +195
at COLORADO -115 San Diego +100
at SAN FRANCISCO -164 N.Y. Mets +146
Atlanta -194 at MIAMI +165
Milwaukee -117 at ST. LOUIS +100
Philadelphia -125 at ARIZONA +105
at L.A. DODGERS -300 Pittsburgh +235
American League
at MINNESOTA -130 Cleveland +110
at N.Y. YANKEES -113 Boston -103
L.A. Angels -152 at DETROIT +133
at TAMPA BAY -334 Baltimore +260
Seattle -162 at TEXAS +144
Houston -185 at KANSAS CITY +161
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -181 Oakland +157
Interleague
Toronto -179 at WASHINGTON +156

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Associated Press

