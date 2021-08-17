Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center names Scrappy its Dog of the Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has named Scrappy its dog of the week.

The young, terrier mix was brought into the adoption center in July. Scrappy is housebroken and even knows a few commands.

Volunteers come in everyday with smiles on their faces because he always has a clean kennel.

“He does very well with any kind of entertainment, especially when it comes to exercise. Toys are his big thing,” volunteer Doug McQuaid said.

Scrappy is looking for an outgoing family who will run, play and be energetic with him.

He is a good listener, and is willing to learn more commands and tricks to show off.

Volunteers are unsure how he is with cats, but seems to do well with dogs.

“We had a meet and greet with a 5-year-old and they also had other dogs. He did very well with them. He loves affection and he loves to run in our play yard,” McQuaid said.

Scrappy is up to date on his shots and is ready to find his forever home. If you are interested in learning more about Scrappy or adopting him, you can contact a volunteer at the adoption center at (740)-453-0273.