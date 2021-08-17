Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center names Scrappy its Dog of the Week

Local News
Natalie Comer47

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has named Scrappy its dog of the week. 

The young, terrier mix was brought into the adoption center in July. Scrappy is housebroken and even knows a few commands.

Volunteers come in everyday with smiles on their faces because he always has a clean kennel.

“He does very well with any kind of entertainment, especially when it comes to exercise. Toys are his big thing,” volunteer Doug McQuaid said.

Scrappy is looking for an outgoing family who will run, play and be energetic with him.

He is a good listener, and is willing to learn more commands and tricks to show off.

Volunteers are unsure how he is with cats, but seems to do well with dogs. 

“We had a meet and greet with a 5-year-old and they also had other dogs. He did very well with them. He loves affection and he loves to run in our play yard,” McQuaid said.

Scrappy is up to date on his shots and is ready to find his forever home. If you are interested in learning more about Scrappy or adopting him, you can contact a volunteer at the adoption center at (740)-453-0273.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

State Approves Funds for Locks and Dams on the Muskingum River

George Hiotis

PAWS of Muskingum County Help Reduce Cat Overpopulation

Natalie Comer

Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office Provides Safety at the Fair

Natalie Comer