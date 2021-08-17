Justice DeWine Visits Muskingum County Fair to educate citizens on Ohio Supreme Court

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Justice Pat DeWine made a visit to the Muskingum County Fair today as he spoke to noon Rotary about the Ohio Supreme Court.

Justice DeWine focused on how the Ohio Supreme Court works as well as some education behind it and why it’s important. He stated that about 90% of cases are heard at the state level.  

“We’ve had some important second amendment cases recently dealing with the right to bear arms. We get criminal cases, right now in the state and really across the country we’re seeing increases in crime and really the courts are where the criminal laws are enforced,” Ohio Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine said.

DeWine added he thinks the most important thing the court does is making sure that citizens’ constitutional rights are protected.

“I think often citizens don’t know as much about the courts as they would like to. I think it’s really important that as justices and judges, we get out and talk to the people about what we do and why it matters,” DeWine said.

DeWine continues to make stops across the state, informing and educating citizens on the importance of the state Supreme Court. 

