I AM a warrior AGAINST SUICIDE looks to place more Suicide Prevention signs

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The founder of I AM a warrior AGAINST SUICIDE is looking for help and donations in spreading the word about suicide prevention.

During Beth Ingram’s free time, she creates and has suicide prevention signs put on school properties. There are currently 17 signs at Muskingum County Schools. Four schools are on a waiting list for signs, Zane Grey Intermediate, Zanesville Middle, Zanesville Community High and Zane State College. Monetary donations will help get more signs up.

“I’m hoping they can hear me with God’s ears and see the sincerity of my heart that I am so involved in spreading hope to our children. I’m sounding the battle cry. Suicide is the number one cause of death in our children, 10 years of age to 24,” founded of I AM a warrior AGAINST SUICIDE Beth Ingram said.

The 17 signs in Muskingum County read “I AM a warrior AGAINST SUICIDE” as well as a phone number to call or text where trained counselors answer 24 hours a day. The signs are just one way to spread awareness.

“Who would have thought years ago that we need these signs at elementary schools let alone high schools,” Ingram said.

Ron Bucci made I AM a warrior AGAINST Suicide pins and car bumper stickers. If you are interested in one and/or making a donation toward the cause, you can visit the I AM a warrior AGAINST suicide Facebook page or website.

Below are numbers that are answered 24 hours a day by trained counselors.

1-800-273-TALK

TEXT 4HOPE to 741741