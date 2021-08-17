Gutierrez expected to start as Reds host the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (52-69, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (65-55, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (13-5, 4.15 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (8-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -152, Cubs +131; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Chicago will play on Tuesday.

The Reds are 32-27 on their home turf. Cincinnati is averaging 4.9 RBIs per game this season. Joey Votto leads the team with 76 total runs batted in.

The Cubs have gone 21-41 away from home. Chicago’s lineup has 149 home runs this season, Ian Happ leads the club with 12 homers.

The Reds won the last meeting 14-5. Wade Miley secured his 10th victory and Jonathan India went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Cincinnati. Justin Steele took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos is second on the Reds with 51 extra base hits and is batting .317.

Happ leads the Cubs with 32 RBIs and is batting .179.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Cubs: 0-10, .240 batting average, 8.89 ERA, outscored by 55 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.