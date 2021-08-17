Genesis Healthcare System updates visitation restrictions

ZANESVILLE,Ohio–Genesis Healthcare System announced that it has modified its visitation policy due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in our area.

Beginning Wednesday, August 18, the following restrictions will be in place:

One visitor at a time for patients except for certain circumstances

No visitors for COVID-19 positive patients, patients in quarantine or patients under investigation for COVID-19.

All visitors must wear a mask at all times during their visit.

All visitors must practice social distancing of at least 6 feet at all times.

Visitors with fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills and shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or loss of taste and smell will not be permitted to visit.

Valet parking is available.

For a complete list of hospital visitation restrictions, you can visit Genesis Healthcare System’s website https://www.genesishcs.org/patients/covid-19