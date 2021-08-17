Genesis Healthcare System updates visitation restrictions

ZANESVILLE,Ohio–Genesis Healthcare System announced that it has modified its visitation policy due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in our area.
Beginning Wednesday, August 18, the following restrictions will be in place:
- One visitor at a time for patients except for certain circumstances
- No visitors for COVID-19 positive patients, patients in quarantine or patients under investigation for COVID-19.
- All visitors must wear a mask at all times during their visit.
- All visitors must practice social distancing of at least 6 feet at all times.
- Visitors with fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills and shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or loss of taste and smell will not be permitted to visit.
- Valet parking is available.
For a complete list of hospital visitation restrictions, you can visit Genesis Healthcare System’s website https://www.genesishcs.org/patients/covid-19
Please follow and like us: