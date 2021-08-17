Updated on Monday, 16 August 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT

TUESDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the early morning, and then scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the late morning and afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 79°. Southeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 65°. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southeast around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the early morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 83°. Southeast winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 67°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming northwest around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 85°. Northwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 68°.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 86°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 68°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure was centered around southern Illinois with a minimum central pressure of 1017 mb. Extending eastwards into southern Indiana and Ohio is the warm front associated with this area of low pressure. South of the warm front, noticeably muggier conditions are present. Meanwhile, another area of low pressure – L1 – was located in the Upper Plains and Canadian Prairies with a minimum central pressure of 1003 mb. For our region, mostly cloudy skies have been the theme throughout much of the day, and with those clouds have come some rain showers from time to time.

As we head into the evening hours, I am expecting that the possibility of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will continue in our region, especially before sunset, though a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, will be present during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies in the low to mid-levels will likely give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight hours, however a possible overcast of cirrus clouds may be present. Overnight lows will likely struggle to drop as a light southeasterly wind around 5 mph will be around, as will the clouds. Thus, I am expecting that overnight lows will be around 64° – 68°. However, given the present dew point values, I am expecting that areas of fog will be possible across our entire region.

As we head into Tuesday Morning, the areas of fog will remain possible during the early morning hours. Afterwards, partly cloudy skies will then give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and into the afternoon (however, an overcast of cirrus clouds will be possible). Moisture present from Tropical Storm Fred will likely allow for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to develop during the late morning and continue through the afternoon. At this time, I am not expecting that convection will be enough to produce thunderstorms, however I am keeping the possibility of at least a rumble or two of thunder in the forecast. Despite the winds likely being southerly at around 5-15 mph, because of the presence of clouds and precipitation, I am expecting that high temperatures during the afternoon will likely reach upwards of 77° – 81°. Nonetheless, it will likely be muggy throughout the day.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred – which by this point in the forecast – will likely be approaching West Virginia – may allow for the possibility of a stray rain shower, and maybe even a thunderstorm during the late evening and overnight hours on Tuesday Night. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will remain the theme with a cirrus overcast possible as well.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will likely allow for the possibility of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in our region on Wednesday. For now, I am keeping the sky cover as partly cloudy in the forecast, but much like the preceding days, a cirrus overcast will be possible. Nonetheless, with the clouds a little less, this could allow for additional convection which may allow for some of the rain showers to become thunderstorms. Thus, I am using both scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast text for Wednesday. Otherwise; with the lesser amounts of clouds, I am expecting that high temperatures in our region will likely be reaching upwards of 81° – 85°.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred may still try to give us some precipitation as we head into Wednesday Night and into the day on Thursday. Otherwise; a broad area of high pressure off the Atlantic Coast will likely allow for a steady southerly wind flow to resume in our region. In the meantime, a series of low pressures will be present across the Upper Plains and Canadian Prairies. With the increasing moisture and temperatures in our region, a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will be present. Afterwards, an area of low pressure – L2 – will try to move into western Ontario over the weekend, and in doing so it will likely try to push a cold front towards our region. However, this front may weaken as it approaches us. Nonetheless, I am including a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

