West Muskingum defeated Bishop Rosecrans in a boy’s golf action at Jaycee’s Golf Course 166-184.

The Tornadoes were led by Jack Porter who shot a 36 on the day. He was three strokes better than teammate Jacob Allen who shot a 39. Ethan Smith added a 45, while Reid Lemity shot a 46 and Landon McWhorter shot a 49.

The Bishops were led by Charlie Peterson with a 40. Weston Hartman added a 41. Scoring was rounded out by Evan Bauer with a 49 and Nathan Hart with a 54.