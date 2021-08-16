Sports Betting Line

Sports
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -125 at MIAMI +110
at CINCINNATI -154 Chicago Cubs +139
Milwaukee -145 at ST. LOUIS +128
at COLORADO -130 San Diego +110
Philadelphia -120 at ARIZONA -100
at SAN FRANCISCO -147 N.Y. Mets +133
at L.A. DODGERS -297 Pittsburgh +243
American League
Boston -145 at N.Y. YANKEES +125
Boston -130 at N.Y. YANKEES +110
at DETROIT -122 L.A. Angels +105
at TAMPA BAY -192 Baltimore +167
Seattle -154 at TEXAS +138
Houston -185 at KANSAS CITY +162
at MINNESOTA -147 Cleveland +133
Oakland -120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +105
Interleague
Toronto -179 at WASHINGTON +159

