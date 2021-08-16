Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-125
|at
|MIAMI
|+110
|at CINCINNATI
|-154
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+139
|Milwaukee
|-145
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+128
|at COLORADO
|-130
|San
|Diego
|+110
|Philadelphia
|-120
|at
|ARIZONA
|-100
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-147
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+133
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-297
|Pittsburgh
|+243
|American League
|Boston
|-145
|at
|N.Y.
|YANKEES
|+125
|Boston
|-130
|at
|N.Y.
|YANKEES
|+110
|at DETROIT
|-122
|L.A.
|Angels
|+105
|at TAMPA BAY
|-192
|Baltimore
|+167
|Seattle
|-154
|at
|TEXAS
|+138
|Houston
|-185
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+162
|at MINNESOTA
|-147
|Cleveland
|+133
|Oakland
|-120
|at
|CHICAGO
|WHITE
|SOX
|+105
|Interleague
|Toronto
|-179
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+159
