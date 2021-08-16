Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office Provides Safety at the Fair

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Fair is back in action this week and to ensure safety, the Sheriff’s Office will be around offering guidance and help to keep you and your families safe.

The fair is an exciting time of the year as it attracts many families and children in the community. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has officers at the fair all day to make sure everyone is following the rules so everyone can enjoy their time.

“Have a plan. Have a time to be back at the front gate, have a time to be back at the back gate, have a time to be somewhere where your ride is going to pick you up. Just have a plan,” Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said.

The fair can be busy at times, so for an extra level of protection and safety, the Sheriff’s Office is offering children ID cards at the Veterans Complex. The cards are used for identification purposes, in case a child can’t be found.

“What we do it for is if unforgiven circumstances happen and your child becomes lost or missing, at least you can produce a child ID card to show law enforcement exactly what your child looks like. It’s just another safety feature that we try to do for our community,” Lutz said.

Sheriff Lutz asks parents and families not to use the fair for babysitting. He advises everyone to have a charged phone in case families and children get split up from one another and need to be reached.