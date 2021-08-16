McHugh’s Dealership donates $5,000 towards Eastside Community Ministry

Local News
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- McHugh’s Dealership presented Eastside Community Ministry with a check today towards its back to school Tools for School event. 

Leading up to the event, McHugh’s Dealership made a donation for every car they sold. In total, $5,000 was donated towards the event. 

“It’s just one of those things that the community comes together and gets behind a great project. It’s fantastic,” co-owner of McHugh’s Dealership’s Tim McHugh said.

Over 700 children received backpacks with supplies for the upcoming school year.

Even though the Tools for School event has concluded, the money will still go towards helping more children prepare for the school year and years to come. 

“We know a lot of children are going to school without the supplies they need. A lot of teachers are picking up that slack and taking money out of their own pocket and going and providing what these kids need, so if we can help the students, schools and teachers and make them have a successful year then we want to be able to do that,” Eastside Community Ministry executive director Jamie Trout said.

This is the ninth year McHugh’s Dealership has partnered with Eastside for its Tools for School program. McHugh said he plans to continue helping out with the organization as it’s for a good cause. 

