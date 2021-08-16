Jury selection begins for arson suspect accused of killing 9

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jury selection began Monday for a man accused of killing nine people in separate arson fires in his Akron neighborhood.

Stanley Ford, 62, could be sentenced to death if convicted on multiple aggravated murder charges. He is accused of killing a couple in 2016 and two adults and five children in 2017.

The trial is expected to begin Aug. 30, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Ford’s initial trial began in March 2020. After a week of testimony and several delays, Summit County Judge Christine Croce declared a mistrial the following June at the request of Ford’s attorneys, who cited concerns about Ford’s ability to get a fair trial during the coronavirus pandemic.

The April 2016 fire killed Lindell Lewis, 66, and his girlfriend, Gloria Hart, 65.

Those killed in the May 2017 fire were 35-year-old Dennis Huggins, his partner, 38-year-old Angela Boggs, 14-year-old Jered Boggs, 6-year-old Daisia Huggins, 5-year-old Kylle Huggins, 3-year-old Alivia Huggins and 16-month-old Cameron Huggins.