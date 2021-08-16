In-Person Story Time returns to John McIntire Library

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The John McIntire Library is happy to announce the return of in-person story time.

Starting in September, in-person story time will take place weekly for different age groups; babies, toddlers and preschoolers. It will also be available at other MCLS branches.

“We’ve really missed having the kids for story time. It is a great opportunity for children to have some fun with them and their caregivers. They also have the chance to get some early literacy skills while having fun,” assistant librarian Jennifer Heston said.

In addition, the John McIntire Library is asking for all homeschool families to take part in its back to school survey. Library members are looking for input in an effort to increase the impact and effectiveness of the library’s homeschool programs.

The link to the survey can be found on its website.

“We do offer a program called Homeschoolers Explore, a monthly program. We do that in response to the needs of our local homeschooling community,” Heston said.

Registration is required for story time. Registration opens September 1 and the first in-person story time will take place Tuesday, September 7 at 10:30 a.m. for toddlers ages two to three and a half.

More information can be found on the MCLS website.