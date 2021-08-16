Coroner releases autopsy report on Ohio teen shot by police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio coroner on Monday released autopsy results in the case of a 16-year-old girl shot and killed by police earlier this year.

Ma’Kiah Bryant was shot in April by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon as she swung a knife at a young woman, just seconds after pushing another woman to the ground. Bryant was Black and Reardon is white. Police were responding to a 911 call made from Bryant’s foster home about a group of girls threatening to stab members of the household.

Bryant was shot four times and died from her injuries, according to the report from the office of Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz, confirming earlier accounts from police.

The coroner listed the cause of death as a homicide — a medical determination used in cases where someone has died at someone else’s hand, but not a legal finding. It doesn’t imply criminal intent.

Bryant’s killing further heightened tensions in Ohio’s capital city over fatal police shootings of Black people, and also cast a light on the state’s foster care system.