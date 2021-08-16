Updated on Sunday, August 15th 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT

Monday: Cloudy with shower and storms likely. High of 79°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. High of 78°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with showers and storms likely. High of 82°.

Thursday: Partly sunny with showers and storms possible. High of 85°.

Friday: Mostly sunny with showers and storms possible. High of 85°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with showers possible. High of 84°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with showers possible. High of 85°.

A cold front will continue filtering into the region tonight. Comfortable dewpoints and drier conditions won’t last long as high pressure settles in and establishes a southerly flow. This will bring back humid and warm conditions by midweek. As a result for the remainder for the foreseeable future, muggy conditions will persist with pop-up showers/storms possible each day with sunshine filtering through breaks in the clouds.

