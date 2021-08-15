Muskingum County Fair kicks off its 175th Anniversary

Local News
Natalie Comer48

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Today was opening day for the Muskingum County Fair. Board members, participants and attendees took part in fair events all day.

Despite no fair last year, everyone was happy to be back to celebrate the fairs 175th anniversary.

Events started at 8:00 this morning and concluded at 8:00 tonight.

This afternoon, the blue ribbon cutting took place to kick off the grand opening for the week. Darrel and Carol Cubbison were joined by family members to do the honors.

“We’ve always been really happy to come here and help them every year. We’re very fortunate.,” attendee Carly German said.

The fair is back in action starting tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m.

Some events include a pony and dairy show, rooster crowing contest and junior fair goat judging. 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

Seafood Social to Benefit Local Law Enforcement Agencies Held Today

Gunnar Consol

Kiwanis’ Friday The 13th Club Holds Special Meeting Today to Make Fun of Superstitions

Gunnar Consol

Columbia Gas of Ohio Raises Awareness for the “Call Before You Dig” Hotline: 8-1-1

Gunnar Consol