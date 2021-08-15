Muskingum County Fair kicks off its 175th Anniversary

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Today was opening day for the Muskingum County Fair. Board members, participants and attendees took part in fair events all day.

Despite no fair last year, everyone was happy to be back to celebrate the fairs 175th anniversary.

Events started at 8:00 this morning and concluded at 8:00 tonight.

This afternoon, the blue ribbon cutting took place to kick off the grand opening for the week. Darrel and Carol Cubbison were joined by family members to do the honors.

“We’ve always been really happy to come here and help them every year. We’re very fortunate.,” attendee Carly German said.

The fair is back in action starting tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m.

Some events include a pony and dairy show, rooster crowing contest and junior fair goat judging.