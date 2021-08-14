Bou scores in 83rd, MLS-leading Revolution beat Toronto 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to help the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

The penalty was called after Eriq Zavaleta took down Adam Buksa in front of goal. Bou, in his 50th regular-season game for the Revolution, slotted home his 12th goal of the season — and 11th in his last 13 appearances.

Canadian Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring for New England (13-3-4) in the 20th with a header in his BMO Field debut in front of 15,000 fans.

Jonathan Osorio tied it for Toronto (3-10-6) in the 79th minute.

New England tied a club record with its sixth road victory of the season.