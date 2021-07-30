Tornado Confirmed in Pickaway County

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington, OH has confirmed that a brief, EF0 tornado touched down near New Holland, OH on Thursday.



The tornado touched down at around 5:20 PM EDT near Dick Road near a farm. The tornado crossed the road and moved over the farm, causing minor damage to a single story residence, and destroying a large outbuilding. The tornado then moved towards Mouser Road where it destroyed two barns.



The tornado then lifted before it reached US-22 at approximately 5:22 PM EDT.



The estimated winds of the tornado were 85 mph – which makes it a strong EF0 tornado.



Tornado are rated on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale into six categories from 0 to 5. Damage is used to estimate the speeds of the winds, with EF0 being the weakest, and EF5 being the strongest.



Additional tornadoes are believed to have occurred around the Wheeling, WV and Steubenville, OH area, as well as another tornado in Washington County, OH. Surveys are on-going at this time.