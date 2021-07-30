Tickets for Battle of the Bands Concert Available Now

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The much anticipated Battle of the Bands concert is only eight days away. The fundraiser will help raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters Zanesville, the Zanesville Jaycee’s, and the Secrest Auditorium.

The event will be held inside the Secrest Auditorium Saturday, August 7th starting at 4PM. There will be a variety of food, drink, and entertainment opportunities to keep the good times rolling. The bands performing will be competing for a grand prize.

“We’ve got area food trucks and vendors, a beer garden, and we’re going to have eleven awesome bands, some local, some Columbus area competing for a $1,000 cash prize,” Katie Mainini, director of the Zanesville Big Brothers Big Sisters stated.

Katie Mainini, pictured above in the dinosaur suit, can be seen promoting the Battle of the Bands event at one of the free summer concerts held at the Secrest Auditorium

Tickets are $10 until Friday, August 6th, and children 10 years old or younger are admitted for free. Tickets can also be purchased either early online for $10 or at the door on the day of the event for $11.

“Hot off the press, we have tickets available. And our sponsor for this event, The Barn, has printed them for us and they have them available at their place. CA House Music, you can purchase tickets there as well. And then you can get them here at our agency,” Mainini said.

Ticket holders will also be able to show their ticket at The Barn anytime after the event for $2 off a bill of $10 or more. For more information on the event or to purchase tickets you can head to Big Brothers Big Sisters Zanesville’s website.