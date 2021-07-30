Suspects Charged in Orchard Street Shooting

Zanesville Police Friday announced charges in connection with a shooting on Orchard Street this week. 

Detective Seargeant Phil Michel says one of the suspects in the case is identified as 39-year-old Mark Walker Jr.  He has been charged with Attempted Murder, three counts of Felonious Assault, having a Weapon While under Disability, Discharging a Firearm at or over a Roadway and Tampering with evidence.  Walker is currently in the Zanesville City Jail and his bond is set at $1,000,000. 

Michel says two other people have been charged:  29-year-old DaQueaz Bowen and 25-year-old Kameron Royer both face Tampering with Evidence.  Bowen is currently in the city jail and has a 100,000 bond and Royer is being held in the Muskingum County Jail.  His bond is set at $50,000.  Police say the victim, who has not been identified had a verbal altercation that led to the suspect firing gunshots. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Zanesville Police.

