Suspects Charged in Orchard Street Shooting

Zanesville Police Friday announced charges in connection with a shooting on Orchard Street this week.

Detective Seargeant Phil Michel says one of the suspects in the case is identified as 39-year-old Mark Walker Jr. He has been charged with Attempted Murder, three counts of Felonious Assault, having a Weapon While under Disability, Discharging a Firearm at or over a Roadway and Tampering with evidence. Walker is currently in the Zanesville City Jail and his bond is set at $1,000,000.

Michel says two other people have been charged: 29-year-old DaQueaz Bowen and 25-year-old Kameron Royer both face Tampering with Evidence. Bowen is currently in the city jail and has a 100,000 bond and Royer is being held in the Muskingum County Jail. His bond is set at $50,000. Police say the victim, who has not been identified had a verbal altercation that led to the suspect firing gunshots.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Zanesville Police.