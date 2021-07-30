Shooting at bar spurs police chase that ends in fatal crash

CLEVELAND (AP) — A police pursuit that began after shots were fired outside a bar ended when the vehicle crashed early Friday, leaving a woman dead and a man critically injured.

The shooting in Brooklyn occurred around 2:30 a.m. Several people who live near the bar reported hearing gunfire, and one caller saw a car leaving the bar’s parking lot after the shooting occurred.

Responding officers soon located the car and stopped it. But the driver sped away and the chase ensued, eventually going into Cleveland before the car rolled over, ejecting the woman from the vehicle and onto a roadway.

The 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead a short time later, while the 32-year-old man remains hospitalized in critical condition. Their names have not been released, and authorities are still trying to determine which one was driving the vehicle.

It wasn’t clear if anyone was injured in the shooting, which apparently occurred after a fight broke out outside the bar.