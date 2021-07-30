Ohio State Highway Patrol Asking for your Vote in National ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest’

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Get out your phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops Ohio, because the Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for your help in the Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

It is a contest held by the American Association of State Troopers where each state’s highway patrol agency submits a photo to the organization and has the public vote and which states highway patrol cruisers look the best. The contest has been going on since 2014, and Ohio historically performs in the contest and even has some accolades.

“Back in 2014, Ohio state highway patrol actually won the contest. So what happens if you win the contest is, each year they put out a calendar, and the top 12 patrol cars from the contest are on that calendar. So whoever takes the win will be on the cover of that calendar,” Sargent Nathan Dennis, an officer with the Ohio State Highway Patrol stated.

Every device is able to vote once and individuals are encouraged to vote for their favorite state patrol car. Currently Ohio is performing well and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is hopefully to secure another win for the agency.

“As of right now, we are currently leading in the contest for today. So, we are hoping to continue that and take another win as best looking cruiser this year as well,” Sargent Dennis said.

Individuals can find the link to vote for the contest here on any device they own. Voting closes on August 3rd at midnight and the winner will be announced shortly after.