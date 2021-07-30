Governor DeWine Pleased with Judge’s Ruling on Pandemic Compensation

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted Thursday issued the following statement after learning the judge denied the motion to reinstate the benefits provided under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program:

“We are pleased with the decision. We have heard over and over again from employers who can’t find workers to fill open positions, and this policy helps both employers and workers. Our administration has focused on opportunities to help Ohioans find quality, well-paying jobs. As a result of the tough decisions we have made, Ohio’s recovery is strong, unemployment claims are declining, and Ohio’s unemployment rate is below the national average.”