European Tour’s Trophee Hassan II in Morocco canceled

The European Tour’s Trophée Hassan II in Morocco in October has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lalla Meryem Cup, the Ladies European Tour’s event scheduled on the same Oct. 21-24 dates at the same Royal Golf Dar Es Salam club in Rabat was also canceled.

The tours made the decision on Friday after discussions with the tournament organizers.

The men’s tour said it hopes to find a replacement tournament in the vacated week.

