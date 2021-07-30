Bill Introduced to Congress to Rename Roseville Post Office in Honor of Medal of Honor Recipient -Ronald Rosser

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-A local hero from Roseville, Ronald Rosser, is a Medal of Honor recipient from 1952 awarded by Harry Truman after Rosser served in the Korean war.

The Medal of Honor is the highest designation for any soldier in the United States Armed Forces. He received it for his valiant efforts in a dozen hand-to-hand combat kills which saved many of his fellow American soldiers in a single mission. A bill is in the United States congress to rename the Roseville Post Office in his honor.

“On July 22nd, Troy Balderson, congressman, introduced a bill to the House H.R 46.22. So basically it would designate the facility of the Roseville Post Office, it’s located at 226 Main Street in Roseville, and they’re going to rename it to Ronald Rosser Post Office,” Mike Debolt, nephew to Ronald Rosser and owner of The Sports Baber barbershop stated.

Ronald Rosser’s nephew is on the Veterans Advisory board for Representative Troy Balderson, and they are optimistic about the bill’s prospects.

“So like right now it’s just been introduced so we’re pretty confident that it’s going to get picked up,” Debolt said.

Individuals can track the progress of the bill from being introduced to hopefully signed by President Biden by going to here.