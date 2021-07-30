An Animal Shelter Gem: This Week’s Pet of the Week -Ruby!

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Allow me to introduce you to the Animal Shelter Society’s pet of the week! This week, the animal shelter is featuring Ruby, a one year old mixed breed dog in good health.

Along with being in good health, Ruby is in good graces at the shelter as she has gotten along with every animal and human that has stepped foot or paw into the shelter.

“She has a great personality. She gets along with cats, dogs; she loves kids, she loves to ride in her car -in our company vehicle. She’s just a really super good dog. She would make any family a great addition,” April Cohagen-Gibson, general manager at the Animal Shelter Society stated.

While enjoying the occasional plain hamburger from McDonalds, she also loves to have a mixed lifestyle of being active and laidback throughout the day.

“She likes to have a little bit of room to run in the morning to get her exercise and then she’s good. She would be able to be easily crate trained in your home until she got used to everything. Being around other dogs, take her to the dog park, Ruby’s just one of those dogs that you want to have,” Cohagen-Gibson said.

Ruby has been with the shelter for 6 weeks and she is fully vaccinated, neutered, chipped, and ready for adoption. Anyone interested in adding this gem to their home can adopt Ruby by contacting the animal shelter or visiting their website.