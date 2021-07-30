Updated on Thursday, 29 July 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT

FRIDAY: Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 51°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 79°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 57°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: A stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 83°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear. Lows around 58°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 58°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 82°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 60°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 64°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, the cold front is presently making it’s way through our region. Most of the rain showers and thunderstorms from earlier this evening have since left our region, leaving us with generally mostly clear skies. Meanwhile, an area of high pressure is continuing to move down into the Upper Great Lakes Region.

As we head into the overnight hours, I am expecting that mostly clear skies will continue. Overnight lows will likely try to drop down to around 61° – 65°. However, areas of fog will be possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise.

For the day on Friday, I am expecting that partly cloudy skies will be the theme during the afternoon. At this time, I am not expecting that clouds to grow enough to produce any rain showers. Otherwise; highs will likely be up around 78° – 82° for the afternoon.

Another cold front will try to move through as we head into the day on Sunday. This could allow for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to be possible in our region.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com