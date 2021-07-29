Washington Nationals to visit the Philadelphia Phillies

Sports
Associated Press36

Washington Nationals (46-54, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (50-50, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: TBD Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-5, 2.37 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 160 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Nationals will take on the Phillies Thursday.

The Phillies are 30-20 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .310.

The Nationals are 19-29 in road games. Washington has slugged .417 this season. Trea Turner leads the team with a .521 slugging percentage, including 38 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Nationals won the last meeting 6-4. Wander Suero secured his second victory and Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Matt Moore took his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 22 home runs and has 62 RBIs.

Soto is second on the Nationals with 92 hits and has 58 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .274 batting average, 4.62 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (finger), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Travis Jankowski: (covid-19), Adam Haseley: (covid-19).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Max Scherzer: (triceps), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Victor Robles: (undisclosed), Trea Turner: (covid-19), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Yan Gomes: (oblique), Alex Avila: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Rahm watching Olympics from home and still doesn’t know why

Associated Press

Australia’s Jessica Fox wins first women’s canoe slalom gold

Associated Press

US pole vaulter’s positive test sends Aussies into isolation

Associated Press