Steve Carrel Celebrates Retirement after 40 years with Muskingum County Behavioral Health today

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today at the Muskingum Chamber of Commerce, Steve Carrel, CEO of Muskingum County Behavioral Health celebrated his retirement after 40 years of service with the center.

While excited for retirement, the reflection on this chapter of his life closing does bring up some moments and people he will miss dearly.

“It’s bitter sweet, on the one hand, I’m excited about retiring and doing what my wife and I want to do, I’m going to miss the people. I’ve made very close friendships locally and at the state level. So, you know, I’ve shed quite a few tears in the last couple weeks because I’m going to miss them,” Steve Carrel, retiring CEO of Muskingum County Behavioral Health stated.

Among the many people attending his retirement party, former and current colleagues alike had nothing but kind words and well wishes for Steve and his retirement.

“So when Steve and I came together and made that a combined mission, we kept people alive to the best of our ability and made them productive citizens in our community. Therefore making our community a safer and better place to live,” April Cohagen-Gibson, a retired Intensive Probation Office and Court Officer with Muskingum County stated.

“I am excited about the position. And I know I have big shoes to fill but I feel that over the past five years Steve has prepared me for what is going to be coming,” Yolanda Taylor, incoming CEO for Muskingum County Behavioral Health stated.

Steve was one of a few people who started the Muskingum County Behavioral Health back in 1981 and has been the first and only CEO for the organization. With Yoland Taylor being the CEO in line, Steve can retire peacefully as he knows the organization is in good hands.