Steve Carrel Celebrates Retirement after 40 years with Muskingum County Behavioral Health today

Local News
Gunnar Consol264

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today at the Muskingum Chamber of Commerce, Steve Carrel, CEO of Muskingum County Behavioral Health celebrated his retirement after 40 years of service with the center.

While excited for retirement, the reflection on this chapter of his life closing does bring up some moments and people he will miss dearly. 

“It’s bitter sweet, on the one hand, I’m excited about retiring and doing what my wife and I want to do, I’m going to miss the people. I’ve made very close friendships locally and at the state level. So, you know, I’ve shed quite a few tears in the last couple weeks because I’m going to miss them,” Steve Carrel, retiring CEO of Muskingum County Behavioral Health stated.

Among the many people attending his retirement party, former and current colleagues alike had nothing but kind words and well wishes for Steve and his retirement.

“So when Steve and I came together and made that a combined mission, we kept people alive to the best of our ability and made them productive citizens in our community. Therefore making our community a safer and better place to live,” April Cohagen-Gibson, a retired Intensive Probation Office and Court Officer with Muskingum County stated.

“I am excited about the position. And I know I have big shoes to fill but I feel that over the past five years Steve has prepared me for what is going to be coming,” Yolanda Taylor, incoming CEO for Muskingum County Behavioral Health stated.

Steve was one of a few people who started the Muskingum County Behavioral Health back in 1981 and has been the first and only CEO for the organization. With Yoland Taylor being the CEO in line, Steve can retire peacefully as he knows the organization is in good hands.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

Green Valley Golf Club to Host 50th Anniversary Golf Outing in August

Gunnar Consol

Colony Square Mall to have Back-To-School Family Fun Day during Ohio Tax-Free Weekend

Gunnar Consol

Muskingum County Juvenile Detention Center to get New and Expanded Security Camera System

Gunnar Consol