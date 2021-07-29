Hernandez expected to start as Kansas City hosts Chicago

Chicago White Sox (60-42, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (44-56, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (8-4, 2.24 ERA, .91 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) Royals: Carlos Hernandez (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +162, White Sox -187; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Chicago will face off on Thursday.

The Royals are 27-25 in home games in 2020. Kansas City has slugged .394 this season. Adalberto Mondesi leads the team with a mark of .833.

The White Sox are 25-25 on the road. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .333, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .386.

The Royals won the last meeting 3-2. Scott Barlow earned his third victory and Salvador Perez went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Kansas City. Ryan Burr registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 42 extra base hits and is batting .278.

Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 108 hits and has 36 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .234 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

White Sox: 4-6, .197 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique).

White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (groin), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.