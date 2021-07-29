Green Valley Golf Club to Host 50th Anniversary Golf Outing in August

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Green Valley Golf Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary coming up on Saturday, August 21st.

The golf club which began operating in 1971 will be kicking back with some golf and throwing it back in time with its opening day prices for its 50th celebration.

“It’s going to be all day, and we’re going clear back to the 1971 pricing. It’s going to be $1.75 to walk nine holes, and $2.75 to walk 18 holes. The golf cart pricing will be the same, it’s going to be a rather inexpensive day to golf that day,” Steve Galloway, General Manager and PGA Head Golf Professional at the Green Valley Golf Club stated.

The festivities will last all day and the golf club is hopeful that the day will be a day of celebration and enjoyment.

“We’ll be doing hotdogs and there’ll be drink specials out here that day, we hope to have a full day and just to have a good day that day, have a wonderful time,” Galloway said.

In just the past year, the club continues to improve it’s facilities with new mowers, cart paths, and more. They hope members of the community come out and help them celebrate. More information on the 50th anniversary can be found on their Facebook page.