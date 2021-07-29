Friday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Friday, July 30
|MLB
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.ET
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
|MLS
Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Please follow and like us: