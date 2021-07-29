Colony Square Mall to have Back-To-School Family Fun Day during Ohio Tax-Free Weekend

Gunnar Consol

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- From Friday, August 6th to Sunday, August 8th, the state of Ohio will be having a tax-free weekend on school related items to help students get prepared for the upcoming school year.

The Colony Square Mall will be having a Back-To-School Family Fun Day that Saturday, August 7th from 1-3 in the afternoon to coincide with the tax-free weekend. There will be a variety of activities, people, and characters to meet.

“We decided to focus on the kids this year, and we have Zanesville Fire Department coming out with the fire engine, we have A Dream Come True Mobile Princess Spa coming -Cinderella will be here, and then we have the Zanesville Police Department as well as their canine, the Muskingum County Sheriff will be here to do child ID, and also a canine adoption event. So it will be pretty well versed, also five members of the Paw Patrol will be here to meet and greet all of the kids,” Sherri Velliquette, Marking Manger and Specialty Leasing at Colony Square Mall stated.

They planned the event to overlap with Ohio’s tax-free weekend to squeeze as much savings out as possible for its customers.

“Most of our retailers are offering special back-to-school offers and savings, this is a great time to take advantage of it too because of the tax free weekend, so you’ll have savings on top of savings at that point, so I think it’s beneficial to come out and shop this weekend,” Velliquette said.

Two shopping sprees will also be awarded to one lucky boy and girl who attend the family fun day. The sweepstakes will include a backpack full of school supplies and gift cards up to $250. To be included in the drawing all families have to do is head to the registration table at the mall during the Back-To-School Family Fun Day.

