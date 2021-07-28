Zanesville Farmers Market Feature: The Winding Ridge

Local News
Gunnar Consol61

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- It’s Wednesday, which means the Zanesville Farmers Market took place today in the Adornetto’s parking lot. One of the vendors present today was The Winding Ridge. They sell build-your-own sunflower bouquets and homemade kettle corn.

The Hoober family made homemade kettle corn for years, but this year they decided to make it an official business and purchased the sunflower patch on Redbud road in Dresden.

“We also have a sunflower patch at our farm in Dresden. If you would want to come out and take pictures and come cut your own sunflowers… We have it pinned on our Facebook page if you just want to look it up on the maps, you can just pin it,” Ashleigh Hoober, co-owner of The Winding Ridge stated.

You can find The Winding Ridge at both the Wednesday and Saturday Zanesville farmers markets all summer long. Build-your-own bouquets begin at $2.50 a stem and kettle corn can be purchased in a small bag for $5 or $9 for a large bag. For more information or to connect you can find them on Facebook. 

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

Y-City Feed & Supply Celebrates Grand Opening Today

Gunnar Consol

Car crashes into church sign in downtown Zanesville

Carolyn Fleegle

Fifth-Grade Student takes part in Special Project for Dolly Parton Imagination Library

Natalie Comer