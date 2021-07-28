Zanesville Farmers Market Feature: The Winding Ridge

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- It’s Wednesday, which means the Zanesville Farmers Market took place today in the Adornetto’s parking lot. One of the vendors present today was The Winding Ridge. They sell build-your-own sunflower bouquets and homemade kettle corn.

The Hoober family made homemade kettle corn for years, but this year they decided to make it an official business and purchased the sunflower patch on Redbud road in Dresden.

“We also have a sunflower patch at our farm in Dresden. If you would want to come out and take pictures and come cut your own sunflowers… We have it pinned on our Facebook page if you just want to look it up on the maps, you can just pin it,” Ashleigh Hoober, co-owner of The Winding Ridge stated.

You can find The Winding Ridge at both the Wednesday and Saturday Zanesville farmers markets all summer long. Build-your-own bouquets begin at $2.50 a stem and kettle corn can be purchased in a small bag for $5 or $9 for a large bag. For more information or to connect you can find them on Facebook.