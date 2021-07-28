Y-City Feed & Supply Celebrates Grand Opening Today

Local News
Gunnar Consol83

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This afternoon the Y-City Feed & Supply had its ribbon cutting at its new store located at 1948 East Pike in Zanesville.

The owner, Ken Henry, used to be a teacher who raised livestock. After years of being unsatisfied with the experience of having to travel far and to many locations for his livestocks’ needs, he decided to open up his own shop. He wanted to be a one-stop-shop for the surrounding agricultural area. 

“We felt that there was something missing from the community. So we decided on kind of a last minute whim to open up a livestock feed and supply shop,” Ken Henry, owner of Y-City Feed & Supply stated.

What sets Y-City Feed & Supply apart from big box stores like Tractor Supply Company and Rural King is the personalized and experienced caring employees. For all of their customers, they are happy to answer any questions and address any concerns without any charge. They say that’s how a family business should be run.

“I think the relationship is probably the most important. Just so they can call. Most of them have my cell phone number, they call if they have questions about a feed or anything, or if I can get a product in for them,” Henry said.

They are locally owned and operated which benefits the community. They offer a variety of products and services from feed and grooming tools to medicines and toys for livestock animals and horses. They are open seven days a week and can be reached on their Facebook page.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

Zanesville Farmers Market Feature: The Winding Ridge

Gunnar Consol

Car crashes into church sign in downtown Zanesville

Carolyn Fleegle

Fifth-Grade Student takes part in Special Project for Dolly Parton Imagination Library

Natalie Comer