Y-City Feed & Supply Celebrates Grand Opening Today

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This afternoon the Y-City Feed & Supply had its ribbon cutting at its new store located at 1948 East Pike in Zanesville.

The owner, Ken Henry, used to be a teacher who raised livestock. After years of being unsatisfied with the experience of having to travel far and to many locations for his livestocks’ needs, he decided to open up his own shop. He wanted to be a one-stop-shop for the surrounding agricultural area.

“We felt that there was something missing from the community. So we decided on kind of a last minute whim to open up a livestock feed and supply shop,” Ken Henry, owner of Y-City Feed & Supply stated.

What sets Y-City Feed & Supply apart from big box stores like Tractor Supply Company and Rural King is the personalized and experienced caring employees. For all of their customers, they are happy to answer any questions and address any concerns without any charge. They say that’s how a family business should be run.

“I think the relationship is probably the most important. Just so they can call. Most of them have my cell phone number, they call if they have questions about a feed or anything, or if I can get a product in for them,” Henry said.

They are locally owned and operated which benefits the community. They offer a variety of products and services from feed and grooming tools to medicines and toys for livestock animals and horses. They are open seven days a week and can be reached on their Facebook page.