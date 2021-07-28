Victims identified in Morgan County homicide investigation

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio–The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two victims whose bodies were discovered Tuesday at the Appalachian Hills Wildlife Equine Area.



Authorities said they have been identified as 36-year-old Steven Sturgill Jr. and 39-year-old Crystal Dawn Burchett, both are from Circleville.

Investigators said a preliminary autopsy shows both suffered gunshot wounds.

The suspect 43-year-old Brian Weimert of Sidney, Ohio appeared in Morgan County Court Wednesday morning where he was formally charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Murder.

His bond was set at $1,000,000.