Quaker City Man Arrested for Theft

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve arrested a 40-year-old Quaker City man for theft.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Monday morning they arrested Darrick Looney. His arrest comes after investigators were working the area on a number of different theft complaints. Detectives were lead to Looney’s residence after a GPS unit indicated that stolen property was being stored at his home.

Authorities said that when detectives attempted to take Looney into custody he resisted efforts until they were able to safely take him into custody.

Looney has been charged with resisting arrest and additional charges are expected to be presented to the Guernsey County Grand Jury in the future in relation to the theft and possession of the stolen property. The lead investigator on the case, Sgt. Bill Patterson said that the theft investigations remain on-going and Detectives are aware of other suspects and currently investigating other individuals involved in a number of theft complaints.

Anyone with information of these thefts or the whereabouts of any stolen property is urged to contact the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740-439-6320.