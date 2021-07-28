Ottawa Senators give head coach D.J. Smith 2-year extension

OTTAWA (AP) — The Ottawa Senators have signed head coach D.J. Smith to a two-year extension.

The club announced the deal Wednesday. It will keep the 44-year-old Smith behind the bench through the 2023-24 season. The team also holds an option for the following year.

Smith, a former assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs, was hired by the Senators in May 2019. He has a 48-62-17 record over his first two seasons at the helm. Ottawa finished ahead of only Vancouver in the seven-team, all-Canadian North Division last season.



