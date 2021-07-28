Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 Recommendations for K-12 Schools

The Ohio Department of Health released updated recommendations for K-12 schools Tuesday. The guidance strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and eligible students; consistent mask-wearing for individuals who are not yet fully vaccinated; and layering prevention measures that include good ventilation, regular cleaning, handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick. The Ohio Department of Health also strongly recommends those who are not fully vaccinated to consistently wear masks, which have proven a very effective tool for reducing the spread of the virus.

During a press conference on Monday, July 26, Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, MD explained, “While there are no mandates associated with this guidance, we believe that the recommendations we are issuing are essential to the health of Ohio’s youth and the success of the coming school year. The safety of Ohio’s children is paramount, and the preventive measures that schools take will help protect Ohio’s students.”

To view the guidance, please visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/responsible/schools/K-12-Schools-Guidance.pdf.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine to learn more.