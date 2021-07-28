Fifth-Grade Student takes part in Special Project for Dolly Parton Imagination Library

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Literacy Council is working on a special project to represent its participation in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

The Literacy Council was looking for a young artist to design a quilt square for the project. The owner of Julie’s Artery recommended a young upcoming fifth grader who is involved at her art studio.

“She asks every week to learn new things. She has made several projects, so we’ve enjoyed our time together as students,” Owner of Julie’s Artery Julie Goodall said. “She came to mind right away. She’s very much a go-getter and excited about many things and loves a challenge.”

Clare Coll was excited to be a part of the project and jumped right to it. Her quilt square design included parts of Muskingum County on it and places that represent the area.

“I also have Route 40 on there because that’s part of the Y Bridge. John Glenn is also a huge historical part of Ohio and Muskingum County so I included that. I included many museum things like the Zane Gray Museum and it has a lot of pottery so I put a pottery thing,” Coll said.

With the help of the Ohio Governor’s Office and financial support from community businesses, foundations and individuals, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is now in Muskingum County. By registering free online, individuals can receive a book once a month for children under the age of five.

You can visit the Muskingum County Community Foundations website to enroll a Muskingum County child into the program or donate towards it.

Clare Coll, artist of Julie’s Artery shows off her quilt design