Engaged couple Chidester, Urtez on softball all-tourney team

Sports
Associated Press

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Engaged couple Amanda Chidester of the United States and Anissa Urtez of Mexico were both selected to the Olympic softball all-tournament team.

Chidester was picked as the designated player and Urtez as the shortstop.

Yamato Fujita of Japan was named most valuable player of the tournament. She hit .389 with three homers and seven RBIs in six games for Japan, which beat the U.S. 2-0 on Tuesday for its second straight title.

Four Americans were selected for the all-tournament team, with Chidester joined by left-hander Monica Abbott, second baseman Ali Aguilar and centerfielder Haylie McCleney.

The team also included right-hander Yukiko Ueno and third baseman Yu Yamamoto of Japan and catcher Kaleigh Rafter and first baseman Jenn Salling of Canada.

Also selected were Italian left fielder Laura Vigna and Mexican right fielder Suzy Brookshire.

Japanese first baseman Minori Naito was picked as the best defensive player.

The team was picked by the World Baseball Softball Confederation and the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Avatar
Associated Press

