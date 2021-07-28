Chief Coury: One Man in Custody After Early Wednesday Morning Shooting

The Zanesville Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting incident. It happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Orchard Street.

Chief Tony Coury says a 35-year-old male from Zanesville had a verbal altercation with another man who shot him twice, once in the left leg and another grazed the side of his head. Coury says the injuries were not life threatening.

The 35-year-old shooter did not flee the scene and was taken into custody an hour later and remains in the city jail. Chief Coury says the shooting victim was in the area picking up people for work and honked his horn, which irritated the shooter. The case remains under investigation.