Authorities: Man killed when he, officer exchanges gunfire

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (AP) — A man who apparently was wounded when he exchanged gunfire with a police officer during a residential burglary call in a Dayton suburb has died from his injuries, authorities said.

The shooting in Riverside occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, shortly after the officer arrived on scene. The homeowner approached the officer and pointed to the residence, and an armed man then stepped out of the home and fired at the officer, authorities said.

The officer returned fire and the armed man ran down the street. He was later found collapsed in a driveway and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The officer, a 24-year veteran of the force, was not injured. He has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard policy in police shootings.

Riverside police have asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations to lead the investigation.

Authorities have not said how many shots were fired overall in the incident.